RFMF committed to assisting MOH response efforts

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
January 2, 2022 4:27 pm
The Republic of Fiji Military Forces will continue to support the Ministry of Health's COVID-19 response effort as Fiji is now experiencing the third wave of the pandemic.

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces will continue to support the Ministry of Health's COVID-19 response effort as Fiji is now experiencing the third wave of the pandemic.

RFMF Commander, Major General Ro Jone Kalouniwai says military personnel on the frontline have been reminded to raise their standard of service and not let their guard down to ensure Fijians comply with COVID-safe protocols.

He adds the Military is aware of how hard the Health Ministry is working to protect Fijians from COVID-19, hence, they’ve mobilized resources and personnel to boost the ongoing vaccination coverage as well as routine immunization.

“The RFMF has not changed its commitment to the Ministry of Health with reference to the COVID-19 response. We still have personnel that is still out there on the frontline, working with the Ministry of Health. To my understanding, we have a total of around over 200 soldiers currently with the COVID-19 Taskforce.”

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong is reminding Fijians that being vaccinated and practicing COVID-safe protocols, is still the best way to protect ourselves from the virus.

“For your family gatherings, please celebrate it wisely and hold those gatherings in spaces where you can ensure there is safe distancing and where there is very good ventilation – preferably in an outdoor setting.”

RFMF personnel have attended to Pre Hospital Emergency Care Coordination Centre, which coordinates COVID-19 patient transfers and home retrievals.

They also conduct medical assessments for COVID-19 patients at their respective homes.

 

 

