RFMF and Police to monitor Nadali short cuts

Military personnel and police have set-up checkpoints at all short cuts in the Nadali area leading to Nausori town.

This comes as youth were found to be breaching the containment area to sneak into town.

Village Chair, Viliame Wainiqolo says the checkpoints will ensure no one tries to leave the area.

Article continues after advertisement

Wainiqolo says crossings between Nadali and Vuci South that lead to Nausori are now monitored, with regular foot patrols as well.

“We are working to ensure that the virus does not reach the village that is why most villagers are working closely with Police and the Military officials to ensure all cross-cuts are monitored.”

Nadali Resident, Waisale Navucu says going into the 4th day of lockdown, the only visitors they receive are the Health Ministry officials.

Sixteen families received ration packs yesterday as distribution continues to other households in lockdown.

There have been a total of 21 cases from Nadali – the highest from any community in Fiji.