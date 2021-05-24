Raiwaqa Health Center temporarily suspended

The Raiwaqa Health Centre have been temporarily been suspended tonight.

The COVID.19 dashboard stated that 17 positive cases were presented to this center in the 24 hour period that ended at 8am yesterday.

This temporary closure is to allow for the Disinfecting Team to decontaminate the health facility and prepare for the resumption of medical services tomorrow.

The public can access medical services at the Nuffield Health Centre and Valelevu Health Centre.