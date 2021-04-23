Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
More health restriction violations recorded|PSA prioritizes the safety of street dwellers|Weather continues to hinder MOH work|Officers assist in ration distribution|49 active cases, 31 locally transmitted|Text platform set up for ration request|Two more cases confirmed as some found lying for ration|New cases highlight seriousness of situation|Possible lockdown for Ra|PS disappointed with cheating Fijians|Wet weather hinders contact tracing|Three COVID-19 patients recover|No one in Fiji fully vaccinated: PS|FNUSA applauds frontliners|Email available for Food Ration packs|MOH releases new areas of interest|Fijians calling 161 urged to be patient|Naval officer among 44 arrested for breach|Labasa Police on alert|Zero tolerance for breach say police|Prime Minister visits Procurement Office|Together we can: Dr Fong|161 toll-free line up and running|Curfew announced as Fiji hits seventh straight day of cases|Ministry works on fixing 161 toll-free number|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

PSA prioritizes the safety of street dwellers

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
May 2, 2021 4:41 pm

The homeless on the streets of Suva are at a high risk of contracting COVID-19 and can be a carrier as well, due to their constant interaction with the public.

The Psychiatric Survivors Association is now mobilizing whatever resources they have to protect these street dwellers from becoming COVID victims.

Association Manager, Sera Osbourne says they target 45 to 50 individuals per day for screenings among other support services.

Article continues after advertisement

She adds her team also conducts hand sanitizing, screening or temperature checks is a must before these street dwellers are given meals.

“It is important for us to continue screening them after we had found a handful of them around the yellow zones. Not because they’re moving around, but because it is their right as well – right to health as well as ensuring that no one is left behind.”

Street Dweller, Milika Roro who has been in the street for a year now, says the past few days has been a challenge but still vouch for something to be grateful for.

“We count this place as our second home since most of us have been neglected from our homes. Sometimes, the public intentions towards us always look at us in a bad way, but I would like to tell them that we have changed.”

Osbourne says they’re part of the Disability COVID Response Committee and have been conducting this visitation over the past 11 days.

The Association plans to provide more personal protective equipment during this lockdown period but believes it can only happen with support from the relevant authorities.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.