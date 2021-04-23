PS disappointed with cheating Fijians

The Permanent Secretary for Ministry of Health is disappointed with Fijians trying to game the system.

Dr James Fong says several members of the same households inundating the Food Ration hotline with calls which has serious consequences for those who genuinely need the assistance.

Dr Fong says they received 100,000 calls as of noon today on the 161 toll-free Hotline.

Article continues after advertisement

“We were clear yesterday — food is distributed on a household-by-household basis. Attempts to game the system only succeed at delaying the delivery of food to Fijians with a genuine need. That selfishness has serious consequences for those who need this assistance.”

He adds they have an e-mail address available to help divert some of the call volume.

Dr Fong says Fijians can use e-mail which is the fastest way their teams can get into contact with Fijians.

Fijians need to send their name, address, the number of people in the household, and the mobile number to [email protected]