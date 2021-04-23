Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Two more cases confirmed as some found lying for ration|New cases highlight seriousness of situation|Possible lockdown for Ra|PS disappointed with cheating Fijians|Wet weather hinders contact tracing|Three COVID-19 patients recover|No one in Fiji fully vaccinated: PS|Email available for Food Ration packs|MOH releases new areas of interest|Fijians calling 161 urged to be patient|Naval officer among 44 arrested for breach|Labasa Police on alert|Zero tolerance for breach say police|Prime Minister visits Procurement Office|Together we can: Dr Fong|161 toll-free line up and running|Curfew announced as Fiji hits seventh straight day of cases|Ministry works on fixing 161 toll-free number|No reason given for Indian couple travel|Snap lockdown a medical necessity: Dr Fong|New case announced in Rakiraki|Lockdown in other areas a possibility|Ra cases are still treated as community transmission|Containment areas implemented in Ra|Fijians urged to follow list of interest areas|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

PS disappointed with cheating Fijians

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
May 1, 2021 6:18 pm
The Food Ration truck ready for delivery

The Permanent Secretary for Ministry of Health is disappointed with Fijians trying to game the system.

Dr James Fong says several members of the same households inundating the Food Ration hotline with calls which has serious consequences for those who genuinely need the assistance.

Dr Fong says they received 100,000 calls as of noon today on the 161 toll-free Hotline.

Article continues after advertisement

“We were clear yesterday — food is distributed on a household-by-household basis. Attempts to game the system only succeed at delaying the delivery of food to Fijians with a genuine need. That selfishness has serious consequences for those who need this assistance.”

He adds they have an e-mail address available to help divert some of the call volume.

Dr Fong says Fijians can use e-mail which is the fastest way their teams can get into contact with Fijians.

Fijians need to send their name, address, the number of people in the household, and the mobile number to [email protected]

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.