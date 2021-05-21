Home

COVID-19
Full Coverage

COVID-19

PS denounces misinformation

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
May 22, 2021 5:50 am
Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong has rubbished claims that Fiji is only using the pretense of COVID-19 to secure international aid.

Speaking to FBC News Dr Fong says he is aware that some people are claiming that the COVID-19 cases in Fiji are only made up.

The Permanent Secretary has set the record straight.

Article continues after advertisement

“The only reason a lot of this aid is available is that there are other countries that have seen the problem, they’ve recognized the problem and, they’ve seen the devastating effect on other people and they’ve made it available.”

Dr Fong says the four recorded deaths from the virus in Fiji speaks for itself.

He is urging Fijians to avoid spreading misinformation as this could lead to a rise in the death toll locally.

