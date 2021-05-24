Proposal to use old Navua hospital as a temporary health centre

In light of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the Serua/ Namosi subdivision, a proposal has been made to the Ministry of Health to temporarily set up the old Navua hospital as a health centre.

The Special Outpatients Department clinic at the Navua Hospital has been closed until further notice and patients are collecting their prescriptions from the entrance of the hospital while the General Outpatients Department is still open.

Serua/Namosi District Advisory Council Chair, Kamal Narayan says the old Navua Hospital has been lying idle for some time now, and the pandemic is the perfect opportunity to make use of it.

Narayan says the temporary relocation will allow efficient and fast delivery of services to the elderly and most needy citizens.

He says the old hospital is at a central location and communities will be able to access services easily.

A group of volunteers have also started to clean up the area to ensure that there is no delay should the Ministry agree to the proposal.

Questions have been sent to the Minister for Health and Medical Services.

