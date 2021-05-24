COVID-19
Profiling exercise carried out in greater Nasinu area
July 15, 2021 10:15 am
[Source: Fijian Government]
A 41-member team of civil servants, volunteers and staff from the Fiji National Sports Commission conducted data entry or profiling exercises in the greater Nasinu area.
Carried out yesterday – the initiative is part of the COVID-19 community engagement.
Areas included Sakoca, Tacirua, Khalsa, Veiraisi Settlement, Caubati, Newtown, Nepani, Kalabu, Nadawa, Nadera and Kinoya Housing.
With a combined total of 5,045 households to profile and capture data, the team made good progress with 51% coverage of 2,779 households across nine of the 12 areas to be covered.
The exercise will run until Friday.
It will enable the Government to have a better understanding of what is happening in various communities and will be able to make a more targeted approach in regards to awareness of the current situation.
