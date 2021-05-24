Police record more alcohol related arrests

Police have recorded more alcohol related arrests in the last 24 hours.

44 cases of non-adherence to health restrictions and curfew orders were recorded with the inclusion of few juveniles.

Acting Police Commissioner, Rusiate Tudravu, says of the 17 cases recorded in the Western Division, 11 people were found to have been intoxicated at the Topline area in Lautoka and Nawaicoba in Nadi.

Six other cases of curfew breach were recorded in Lautoka.

The Southern Division recorded 13 cases whereby five cases concerning alcohol were recorded at Mead Road in Nabua and the Raiwaqa area.

Two boys aged 14 and 15 years were found loitering along Gaji Street in Samabula during curfew hours while two other similar cases involving a 19 and 13-year-old were also recorded in Raiwaqa.

Tudravu adds that a 41-year-old man was found driving without a pass during curfew hours while a 16-year-old boy was found loitering in Navua as well.

A similar case was also recorded along the Tivi road in Nadawa while a 20-year-old man was also found loitering in Raiwaqa during curfew hours.

The Eastern Division recorded fourteen cases whereby all are alcohol-related in the Nadali area and few other areas within the Tailevu Province.

The North and the Central Division recorded nil cases.