Police on high alert in Naicabecabe village

Police have cordoned off Naicabecabe village in Moturiki as a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19.

Three Fijians who live in the village were at a funeral at Tavakubu last week which was also attended by the 53-year-old woman who contracted the virus last Thursday.

Turaga ni Koro of Naicabecabe, Marika Turaganivalu says a meeting between village elders and relevant authorities on Monday decided that a lockdown was necessary for the safety of villagers.

Turaganivalu adds the three villagers are currently in home isolation under strict security measures and everyone in Naicabecabe has been advised to avoid unnecessary movement.

“Right now, no one will be allowed in or out during this period. We will not be receiving any visitors. Three police officers are now protecting village borders. We don’t want to risk ourselves and neighboring villages in contracting the virus.”

Medical teams have been conducting screenings in the village since Monday.

The Health Ministry earlier confirmed that they’re closely monitoring the situation to track down anyone who may have come into contact with a carrier of the virus.