Australia assists in testing of backlog swabs|Supermarkets buzzing in Suva after lockdown|Police officers provided psychological support|Four new cases recorded, as total lockdown lifted|Suva and Nausori curfew lifted|Food ration distribution to continue|Relaxation for businesses in non-containment areas|It’s not a 30-day war: Dr Fong|More than 7,000 contacts under quarantine|Nadali cordoned off after four positive cases|Cases of community transmission likely|Decision to be made for Nadi and Lautoka containment area|Backlog of swab to be sent overseas|Individual travelled to Labasa in containment breach|Businesses must adopt COVID safe measures|China renders support to Fiji|Food registration ends, new protocols expected tonight|We provide verified information reiterates Doctor Fong|Woman claims she was chased out of her house|Ministry formulates vaccination roll-out plan|Heavy fines for Manager and worker of DVD shop|Brutality against persons with psychosocial disability to be investigated|Non-essential business in curfew breach|Parts of Labasa Hospital cordoned off|Association disappointed with non-compliant businesses|
Police officers provided psychological support

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
May 19, 2021 12:30 pm

The Acting Commissioner of Police is reminding officers that while their work may seem stressful they must also uphold the law.

Speaking to FBC News ACP Rusiate Tudravu says over 13,000 Police officers are on duty under the COVID-19 operations and they are also receiving support to help them cope with the workload.

While there have been some reports of breaches by officers, Tudravu says a process is in place to discipline them.

Article continues after advertisement

“The police officers who obviously breach curfew orders and restrictions that are in place, they are straight away taking their leave, and then they will be interdicted, awaiting their court cases and the tribunal that will be done.”

Tudravu adds that psychologists are also moving around to assist officers if the need arises.

“We are continually making awareness within amongst our police officers, the work is very stressful and also we are encouraging our commanders on the ground to map out the rest cycle for the police officers.”

Police have been out in numbers since the second wave of COVID-19 started in the country as Tudravu assures the force will continue to do its best to assist the Health Ministry in the fight against the pandemic.

