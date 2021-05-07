Police officers provided psychological support

The Acting Commissioner of Police is reminding officers that while their work may seem stressful they must also uphold the law.

Speaking to FBC News ACP Rusiate Tudravu says over 13,000 Police officers are on duty under the COVID-19 operations and they are also receiving support to help them cope with the workload.

While there have been some reports of breaches by officers, Tudravu says a process is in place to discipline them.

“The police officers who obviously breach curfew orders and restrictions that are in place, they are straight away taking their leave, and then they will be interdicted, awaiting their court cases and the tribunal that will be done.”

Tudravu adds that psychologists are also moving around to assist officers if the need arises.

“We are continually making awareness within amongst our police officers, the work is very stressful and also we are encouraging our commanders on the ground to map out the rest cycle for the police officers.”

Police have been out in numbers since the second wave of COVID-19 started in the country as Tudravu assures the force will continue to do its best to assist the Health Ministry in the fight against the pandemic.