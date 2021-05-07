PM commends villages as Suva and Nausori told to follow rules

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says our villages and their heads need to be commended for the fight against the rapidly rising COVID-19 cases.

However, PM Bainimarama says he is saddened by those in towns and cities who continue to disregard the measures in place.

Fiji has 50 active cases in isolation as of yesterday when two new cases were announced.

The Prime Minister says there are scores of Fijians in the Suva and Nausori areas who are not taking the current situation seriously and have disregard all advice.

He says the difference can be seen with Roko Tuis and Turaganikoros who took a more safer approach and put measures that have so far protected every village in the country.

Bainimarama adds about a month ago when the government had asked for villages to put in place containment measures, many critics had called it too stringent and some ridiculed it and some even advised the village heads not to take heed.

He says this was ignored and the government advice taken on board which has protected our villagers.

The PM says those in the current lockdown zone need to start adhering to avoid facing the catastrophic outcome of what other parts of the world are facing.

He says sacrifices and listening to advice will save lives and avoid Fiji having mass burial and cremation.

PM Bainimarama says those who continue to break the health advisory and put the nation at risk, will be dealt with by the law.

The Police and Military have the PM’s full support in taking to task all who continue being disobedient.

The whole of Fiji has been asked to work together to ensure that we beat the current second wave.

PM Bainimarama has also thanked all frontliners who are working tirelessly to keep Fiji safe