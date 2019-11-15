People not observing social distancing outside FNPF

Hundreds of Fijians have been lining up outside the Fiji National Provident Fund office in Suva and Lautoka.

Despite advice from the FNPF Chief Executive that people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic need to submit their forms electronically, there was still a mad rush to its office in both cities.

Members of the Fiji Military Force were seen controlling the crowd in Lautoka this morning to ensure Fijians adhere to the social distancing advisory.

The Economy Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum yesterday clarified that they will be rolling out three key packages through FNPF as announced in the Response Budget.

“Government have continuously stressed the need for social distancing across the country, and the importance of following all advisories to avoid the spread of COVID-19”.

