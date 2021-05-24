Home

People continue to be arrested for breaching social gathering restriction

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
July 4, 2021 12:30 pm

99 people were arrested for breach of health and curfew restrictions with social gathering again topping the list with 60 arrests.

Acting Police Commissioner, Rusiate Tudravu says 19 people were arrested for failing to wear a mask in public place within a containment zone, 19 arrests recorded for breach of curfew and one for breach of Ministry of Health Capacity on Public Service Vehicles.

Tudravu adds that in the Central Division all eighteen arrests were for failure to wear masks in a public place.

He says a team of officers were deployed throughout the day and made the arrests as Police step up on the enforcement of the mandatory wearing of masks in a public place within a containment or lockdown zone.
The Southern Division recorded 55 cases, Western 25, and Northern Division one.

Of the 99 arrests, six were juveniles.

Of the 55 cases recorded in the Southern Division, 41 people were arrested for social gathering as they were involved in drinking parties in Colo-I-Suva, Newtown, Cunningham, Kubukawa, and Makoi.

Of the 25 cases recorded in the Western Division 24 were linked to alcohol as the persons arrested were either in a drinking party breaching social gathering restrictions or found drunk in public places during curfew hours.

The arrests were made in Nakorokula, Vaukoula, Tomuka Place, Kadavu Street, Namoli Industrial Area all in Lautoka, in Ba Clopcott Road and Yalalevu, and Olosara Sigatoka.

In the Northern Division, the lone arrest involved a farmer who was found walking along Tacilevu Road during curfew hours returning from a kava session.

