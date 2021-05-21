Home

COVID-19
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Parts of Muanikoso cordoned off

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
May 22, 2021 1:58 pm

Certain parts of the Muanikoso Housing area in Nasinu is being cordoned off by the police officers.

Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, says this was needed and more details will be released soon.

We have seen that officers have cordoned off two lanes in Manulava Circle and residents say they have been told this is related to COVID-19 cases in the area as of yesterday.

This after five members of a household tested positive of COVID-19 yesterday.

 

