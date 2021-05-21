Parts of Muanikoso cordoned off

Certain parts of the Muanikoso Housing area in Nasinu is being cordoned off by the police officers.

Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, says this was needed and more details will be released soon.

We have seen that officers have cordoned off two lanes in Manulava Circle and residents say they have been told this is related to COVID-19 cases in the area as of yesterday.

This after five members of a household tested positive of COVID-19 yesterday.