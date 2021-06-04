Home

Parliament precincts closed yet again

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
June 8, 2021 1:48 pm

The Parliament precincts is again closed after yet another secretariat staff has been identified as a primary contact of a COVID-19 patient.

This is the second time within a week that a secretariat staff has been identified as a primary contact.

Last week the Parliament sitting had to be moved because of the scare.

An advisory by the Speaker of Parliament, Ratu Epeli Nailatikau, confirms that as a precautionary measure and out of an abundance of caution, the Parliamentary precincts and offices will be closed with immediate effect.

All Parliamentary operations will resume upon further advice.

