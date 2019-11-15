Home

Parliament practices social distancing

Edwin Nand Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
March 26, 2020 6:47 pm
18 Members of Parliament are tonight seated in the public gallery of the House.

This is to abide by the physical or social distancing implemented to prevent COVID-19.

Speaker of the House, Ratu Epeli Nailatikau says so long as COVID-19 remains a pandemic, these MPs will be in the public gallery so that there is no close contact among parliamentarians.

