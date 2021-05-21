Over 800 civil servants part of COVID-19 response team

The government is mobilizing 867 Civil Servants including Municipal Staff across the country as part of the COVID-19 Divisional Emergency Response team.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says these personnel work closely with District Officers, Provincial Administrators and Turaga ni Koros in the co-ordination of the COVID-19 response programme.

Bainimarama says 235 government assets such as vehicles and boats were also allocated to four DISMAC teams to support their work.

“These assets and personnel have contributed to the following activities – provide surge activities for screenings, provide logistic support for swabbing, provide logistic support for FEMAT field hospitals, logistic support for and conduct community awareness.”

Bainimarama says the four teams also help in the set up and the manning of the 158 and 161 call centres and co-ordination of the food ration distribution.

He says these civil servants provide a multi-sectoral effort to help reduce the impact of the pandemic and to help build community resilience.