Over 45,000 COVID tests conducted

A total of 45, 595 COVID-19 laboratory tests have been conducted.

Head of Health Protection Dr Aalisha Sahukhan says there has been a daily average of 493 tests per day over the last seven days, and a weekly average of 1,892 tests per week over the last two weeks.

Dr Sahukhan says Fiji’s overall tests positivity is an important measure of whether enough testing is being done and the level of community transmission.

Our overall test positivity is 0.2%, so it means of all the testing we have ever done, only 0.2 of all our tests are positive.And looking at our seven day daily average test positivity, so every day the amount of tests that we do how much of that is testing positive is 0.5%.”

Dr Sahukhan says Fiji has had 86 COVID-19 cases in total, with 65 recoveries and two deaths, since our first case was reported on March 19th 2020.

She says 63 of these cases have been international travel associated cases detected in border quarantine.