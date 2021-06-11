Over 330 packs distributed

The Ministry of Economy today reached out with 337 groceries and essential item packs to families in home isolation and those in lockdown areas.

These include 16 packs to the three villages in Naitasiri that are under lockdown which are Vuisiga, Laselevu and Matainasau.

19 packs was supplied to the Mobile team and Vunidawa hospital in Naitasiri.

The Ministry also delivered 27 packs to the Lami Command Centre while 275 food and essential items was delivered to those under home isolation.

These includes households between the Lami-Nausori containment border.

To date the Ministry has distributed 5880 packs to Fijians in targeted lockdown areas and home isolation.

In total, the government has provided 35, 380 food ration, grocery and essential item packs.