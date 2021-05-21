Home

22 more infections confirmed as one tests positive without source|West has no more positive cases|Over 16k vaccinated this week|SODELPA MP supports government motion|Service during the 21 days lockdown commended|Labasa businesses struggling to stay afloat|Pandemic strengthens Narata community spirit|Nadi opposed to contact accommodation|MOH shuts down RB Patel supermarket in Suva|Lockdown at QEB lifted|46 arrests including two for stoning|Essential businesses under the spotlight|Families reunite with loved ones|Fiji Navy says risk higher for its men on ship|14 more infected with one being a day patient|Navy tries to find link between bubble and officer|Tabuya undermines efforts by frontline workers says AG|Farmer charged for alleged theft|Lautoka hospital to re-open next Tuesday|Fiji needs access to vaccine says AG |China donates PPE's worth $500k|Supermarket staff return after given clearance|13 more test positive with 12 in new Navy cluster|$300m direct spending on COVID-19 related matters|Health Ministry receives more COVID-19 vaccines|
Over 16k vaccinated this week

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
May 27, 2021 5:01 pm
[Source: Fijian Government]

Over 16,000 doses of vaccines have been administered since the restart of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, says of the 16,148 doses administered, a total of 13,398 first doses were administered to the people living between Suva-Nausori areas.

He says 2,750 second doses were given to the front liners across Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

As of yesterday, 111,801 people in Fiji have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and this is 17 percent of the target population of 650,000 individuals.

The Health Ministry says it acknowledges the support of the different government ministries, agencies including RFMF, Fiji Police, civil society groups and ordinary Fijians who have come forward in the successful roll-out of the vaccination program.

