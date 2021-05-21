Over 16k vaccinated this week

Over 16,000 doses of vaccines have been administered since the restart of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, says of the 16,148 doses administered, a total of 13,398 first doses were administered to the people living between Suva-Nausori areas.

He says 2,750 second doses were given to the front liners across Fiji.

As of yesterday, 111,801 people in Fiji have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and this is 17 percent of the target population of 650,000 individuals.

The Health Ministry says it acknowledges the support of the different government ministries, agencies including RFMF, Fiji Police, civil society groups and ordinary Fijians who have come forward in the successful roll-out of the vaccination program.