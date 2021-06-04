Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
COVID patient dies from unrelated conditions|Auditor General not following the law|Over 1200 police personnel man checkpoints|AstraZeneca vaccine safe and effective: Dr Fong|Physical distancing challenges at Sawani border|Zero arrests in Central and Eastern divisions|Growing demand for re-zoning of cane farms|Bavu villagers in Momi happy with border opening|Acting COMPOL warns against hate speech|Soldiers in outer islands await clearance|35 new cases emerge from Suva Nausori containment zone|Areas of interest in Western Division|West containment borders lifted|37 percent of targeted population receive first dose|Patients at CWM Hospital closely monitored|COVID-19 measures can save lives|We face difficult times but Fiji is priority: Dr Fong|RFMF will continue to assist Health Ministry|Businesses to take responsibility of their premises|Make a Difference Fiji assists 468 families in Navua|Erosion threatens coastal communities|Vaccine dose too small to have a chip: Dr Fong|COVID-19 cases infiltrate Health Ministry|Vaccination in Ba concludes|34 COVID-19 related arrests in 24 hours|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Over 1200 police personnel man checkpoints

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
June 6, 2021 6:40 am
[Source: Fiji Police]

More than 1,200 police officers are manning checkpoints around the country on eight-hour shifts as the fight for COVID-19 continues.

Speaking to FBC News, Acting Police Commissioner, Rusiate Tudravu says this is to allow the Health Ministry to effectively co-ordinate its procedures and protocols to help eradicate the virus.

Tudravu says it’s now been over a year since they started manning curfew checkpoints and with the second wave of the pandemic, Police will continue to be present to ensure everyone is safe.

Article continues after advertisement

“A very challenging task, a challenge for the leadership at this pointing time. Police officers will get sick, there are other issues relating to their health and welfare side of it, so we are trying our best from one year up until the last few months, we tried our best. We are talking to our men every now and then to maintain that posture of our operations and the professionalism.”

With thousands of police personnel making sacrifices and risking their lives as frontliners, Tudravu is pleading with the public to do the safest thing by staying home and avoid unnecessary movements.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.