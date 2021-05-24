Operators ready to resume normal services

Bus companies are waiting for the government’s announcement to decide on their next operational plans.

An announcement on the further easing of restrictions is expected by next week that will most likely outline the passenger capacity and COVID safe protocols for public transports.

Limited bus services are currently being provided as many businesses remain closed.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji Bus Operators Association President, Nisar Ali Shah says the resumption of schools will put them on a better footing.

“Bus service will start in two weeks, and in no times the service will become normal and Years 12 and 13 schools will resume because of the exams. That will provide additional benefits and the bus service frequency will increase.”

Bus operators resumed long haul services after the lifting of borders in Viti Levu.

The further easing of restrictions will allow them to determine the frequency of their services on short haul routes.

Shah says with the opening of the places of worships, Sunday services will also resume.

“We will request them that if the business is normal Fiji Bus Operators Association would like to see that people are not at disadvantage. It will carry that value of opening on Sunday depending on what the government announces in the next couple of days.”

All bus companies are operating as separate units and they will have to make their own rules to follow all COVID safe practices.

Shah stresses the onus is also on the public to ensure they are double jabbed, wear masks at all times and follow all safety measures.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard