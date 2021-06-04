One month since last zero day, as WHO urges vaccination

Today marks a month since Fiji last had a zero case day, and the World Health Organization is once again reminding people to get vaccinated where possible.

Since May 8th, Fiji has had daily cases during this second wave which started on April 18.

The spike in figures happening from May 25th when we have had on average over 20 cases a day.

May 29th was the last time Fiji had below a daily total of below 20 and Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, says we can expect more cases.

With figures for today yet to be released, WHO’s Doctor Maria Van Kerkhove, is warning that countries still face extreme danger.

“The SARS-COVI-2 virus, whether it is a variant of concern or not is a dangerous virus. It can spread between people if we allow it to. So as vaccination is rolling out around the world, it will take time to reach all of those who are in need, and we are very grateful to the donations that are coming in for COVAX to be distributed evenly and equitably. We do need decisions that are made to done made based on data. They need to be adjusted carefully, slowly and gradually. And we do need the public to be at the ready as well.”

WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, says while some nations are now easing restrictions, the increased global transmission of variants of concern including the Delta variant, lifting restrictions too quickly could be disastrous for those who are not vaccinated.

As of last night, Fiji has 515 active cases in isolation. There have been 681 cases during the current outbreak that started in April.

Fiji has had a total of 751 cases since the first case was reported in March 2020.

We have had 230 recoveries and four deaths due to COVID-19.