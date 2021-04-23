COVID-19
One caught breaching lockdown
April 24, 2021 3:59 pm
[Source: Fiji Police]
A man from Moturiki is in Police custody and under quarantine for breaching the lockdown on the island.
He was picked up by police in Ovalau when he should have been isolating on the island.
Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Health Dr. James Fong says the man swam across from Motoriki to Ovalau.
He was caught by police in Ovalau and will be released after 14 days.
