Numbers swell with 11 testing positive in isolation

There are 11 new cases of COVID-19. The first six are related to the Vunimono/Nadali, Nausori cluster and were in home isolation.

The next five are household contacts of a previous case and they have been in a quarantine facility in Nausori, and tested negative for their entry swabs while being admitted to the facility, but now have tested positive for their second swabs in quarantine.

Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, says the results are after another 2974 tests, and also three more patients have recovered, leaving 57 active cases in home isolation or quarantine facilities.

He says by the end of the week, Fiji will have approximately 86,000 doses of vaccines through COVAX and further deliveries from Australia.

Doctor Fong says they will begin the next round of vaccination by next week, adding the priority will be to provide first-dose inoculation to the rest of the frontline workers including those who have a high level of public contact in their employment such as taxi and bus drivers and those working in supermarkets.

The health chief says this includes Fijians living in densely populated areas and to individuals who are particularly vulnerable because of age, compromised immunity and certain chronic illnesses.

The health officials will also complete the vaccination process for those who have already received their first dose.



Doctor Fong adds the vaccination plan includes taking vaccines to Fijians through mobile units.

This will ensure that all Fijians will be able to access the vaccine without having to travel far or wait too long in queues. For further convenience to members of the public, there will also be drive-through vaccination sites.

The locations of the mobile vaccination teams will be announced early next week.

Doctor Fong is reminding Fijian businesses that they can access approvals to operate under the strict COVID safe protocols and measures are available on the Fijian Government Facebook.

You can also email [email protected] for further information.