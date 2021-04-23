Non-COVID Field Hospital for Lautoka

The Ministry of Health will be setting up a 150-bed Non-COVID Field Hospital in Lautoka to cater for non-COVID patients.

The Ministry aims to set-up this Field Hospital in 48 hours to handle patients with illnesses that can be treated on a 21-day timeline.

Permanent Secretary, Dr James Fong says this hospital will enforce strict COVID-19 screening and security measures to ensure it is a COVID-free facility.

“Extending from that field hospital will be clear patient care flow pathways that allow for patients to be securely moved to other hospitals and healthcare facilities if necessary. We’ll also manage staffing within the field hospital in response to patient demand.”

In the meantime, the Lautoka Hospital remains exclusively a COVID care facility.

Dr Fong says they have spoken to several private general practitioners in the Nadi-Lautoka-Ba area to open their clinics to Fijians who normally cannot afford to visit a private practitioner.

“Under these soon-to-be finalized arrangements, patients who normally go to public hospitals and health centres can access non-COVID treatment or consultations at private clinics in Nadi, Lautoka, and Ba. The government will directly pay the private practitioners for the treatment and consultations provided for such people.”

The Ministry will be announcing the names of the private doctors tomorrow who stepped up to ensure Fijians can access the non-COVID care they require.

Dr Fong says the government will be footing the bill for the services provided by general practitioners to Fijians in need.

The Permanent Secretary says the Ministry will also activate the Fiji Emergency Medical Assistance Team and they have also dispatched the government medical carrier vessel, the MV Veivueti, to support healthcare management strategy within the Lautoka Containment Area.