No new COVID-19 cases in 33 days: PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says Fiji is one of the few countries poised to completely eradicate community based transmission of COVID-19.

Fiji has gone 33 days without recording a new case of the Coronavirus.

Bainimarama says Fiji has acted decisively to contain the spread of the virus and the campaign has seen incredible success.

“We locked down in risk regions of the country, banned gatherings, implemented nationwide curfew, closed high risk businesses and have screened hundreds of thousands of Fijians.”

The Prime Minister adds Fiji cannot afford to end health protection measures as quickly as they were first introduced.

“We are currently working with all stakeholders including in the private sector to develop a long term containment strategy which upholds the health of every Fijian and instils confidence in our citizens. Businesses and international partners have watched Fiji’s responsible return to normalcy.”

China’s Ambassador to Fiji Qian Bo also announced an enormous support package for developing nations affected by the pandemic.

“Chinese President made the announcement that China will provide $USD2b over the next two years to help with COVID response and socio-economic development in affected countries especially developing countries.”

Bainimarama has already indicated that he wants to see more Fijians tested for COVID-19 before any decision on easing health protection measures are made.