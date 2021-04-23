No new case as Fiji continues to fight COVID-19

There are no new cases – either in the community or in managed isolation, as Fiji’s battle against the second wave of COVID-19 continues.

This is after we recorded five consecutive days of positive cases up until yesterday, and after we confirmed our first positive case outside of overseas arrivals on Sunday.

We still have 19 active cases.

Health Permanent Secretary, Dr James Fong, says they have been doing around 1,000 tests daily, which is more than the 600 tests they had thought they were capable off, and this mean his staff have been working tirelessly.

The minibus driver of the bus, LM 417, has been found and the hunt is now on for the public passengers who travelled in the bus on Saturday afternoon at around 5.30pm from Lautoka to Kerebula Nadi.

From tomorrow everyone on public transport to wear masks, and those without masks should not be allowed on and this will be monitored by the Land Transport Authority and public transport drivers without masks will not be allowed to drive and passengers removed, if found without mask.

The three people on Moturiki who had attended the ‘Super Spreader’ funeral, have tested negative so far and while quarantine continues for them, the village of Waicoka in Tailevu, where they visited is not a screening zone anymore.

Dr Fong says the weekend will see limited movement and all market goers will need to wear masks, and if the need for travel is not a need, this should be avoided.

While curfew hours remains same, Fiji Police will restrict movement for all on Viti Levu, from tomorrow evening 7pm to Monday, 4am.



[Source: Fiji Police]

Dr Fong says if testing reveals any positive cases or people fail to adhere, he will recommend a total shutdown of the Suva-Nausori and Lami corridor.

Health team will use the weekend to run the widest screening seen so far as they fight to avoid any new cases.

He says there are cases in the community and this needs to be found and Dr Fong says Fijians need to be honest when approached by his teams.

350 people who attended the funeral in Tavakubu in Lautoka has returned negative results and over 500 remain to be tested as they are contacts.

Dr Fong also says gloves do not protect but washing with soap and water and also using sanitizer where found.