No lockdown yet for Suva: Dr Fong

The Health Ministry says it has not announced a lockdown for the greater Suva area, as there are a number of logistics that need to be looked at.

This comes as a nurse from Raiwaqa Health Centre and her husband are amongst the latest four positive cases.

Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, says they only found out the result of the couple earlier this afternoon, and tracing began straight away.

When asked on why a lockdown to safeguard populated areas such as Raiwaqa has not been implemented, Doctor Fong says they need to be sure that it is needed before shutting places down.

“The point about locking down is that there is no point in just locking down. I have to lock down an area where I can say this an area I can say the lockdown can serve a purpose, where I can find people and lock them in. If during the lockdown period, I can’t find people, there is no point.”

Meanwhile, those at Wainitarawau in Cunningham Stage 1 will have to wait for clearance from health teams with some final checks left before they are cleared to move.