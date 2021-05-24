Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
COVID cases still in the triple digits|Three unvaccinated Fijians die from COVID-19|Nine percent of the target population fully vaccinated|Restricted movement into Labasa Hospital|Space made at CWM Hospital Mortuary|Nausori and Wainibokasi Hospitals undergo decontamination|Decontamination underway in Capital City|Ministry rolls out Back to Rural Agriculture assistance program|More than 2500 COVID cases recorded in one week|Family living in a makeshift tent receive new house|RFMF works with ADF to rebuild Namoli Kindergarten|Household packs distributed to Fijians in home isolation|COVID case numbers exceed 500|COVID infection rate shows no sign of slowing down|PM commends community leaders|54% of target population receive first dose|Barbershops under spotlight for appointment charges|Decontamination for the Suva area|Woman sells vegetables while stuck in Suva|People continue to be arrested for breaching social gathering restriction|PM continues to encourage Fijians to get vaccinated|Sawani border closed for decontamination|RFMF lends a helping hand to CWM Hospital|Health Ministry warns against steam therapy as treatment for COVID-19|Fiji records more than 300 new cases and two deaths|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Nine percent of the target population fully vaccinated

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
July 5, 2021 7:00 pm

318, 830 adults in Fiji have received their first dose of the vaccine and 52,592 have received their second doses.

This means that 54 percent of the target population has received at least one dose and 9.0 percent are now fully vaccinated nationwide.

A total of 1,532 individuals were screened and 480 swabbed at our stationary screening clinics in the last 24 hours, bringing our cumulative total to 245,323 individuals screened and 34,261 swabbed to date.

Article continues after advertisement

The health ministries mobile screening teams screened a total of 748 individuals and swabbed 596 in the last 24 hours.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says that testing data will be updated in tomorrow’s daily update as testing number data is still being received from laboratories

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.