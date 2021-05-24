Nine percent of the target population fully vaccinated

318, 830 adults in Fiji have received their first dose of the vaccine and 52,592 have received their second doses.

This means that 54 percent of the target population has received at least one dose and 9.0 percent are now fully vaccinated nationwide.

A total of 1,532 individuals were screened and 480 swabbed at our stationary screening clinics in the last 24 hours, bringing our cumulative total to 245,323 individuals screened and 34,261 swabbed to date.

The health ministries mobile screening teams screened a total of 748 individuals and swabbed 596 in the last 24 hours.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says that testing data will be updated in tomorrow’s daily update as testing number data is still being received from laboratories