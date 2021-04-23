Home

Naupoto will not comment on breach by soldiers

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
April 28, 2021 6:10 am

Republic of Fiji Military Force Commander, Viliame Naupoto will not be making any comments regarding the breach of quarantine protocols by soldiers.

This after infuriating confirmation by Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Doctor James Fong that soldiers who are now tested positive with COVID-19 had breached the protocol while working in the quarantine facility at Tanoa Hotel in Nadi.

Dr Fongs says these soldiers were fraternizing with each other.

When asked for comments, Naupoto says he is not making any comments.

He says all COVID-19 related matters will be dealt with by Dr. Fong.

