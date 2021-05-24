National effort to contain the spread of COVID-19 continues

COVID-19 continues to adversely affect social cohesion, political stability and economic progress, and prosperity.

Launching the 100th year anniversary of the poppy appeal yesterday, President Major-General Retired, Jioji Konrote says Fiji is fighting a different kind of war against a present, real and deadly threat.

He says our national effort to contain the spread of the COVID-19 continues.

“I believe it prudent that we pay tribute to our frontline workers. The doctors, nurses, and hardworking officials. Discipline Force members and other Government/private agencies for their tremendous efforts in trying to contain the deadly spread of the virus – and at the same time, offer our condolence and sympathy for those members of our community who had sadly, lost loved ones to this dreaded virus.”

The President says Fijians will now have to adjust to the new normal.



[Source: Fijian Government]

“Let us continue to appreciatively, gratefully Acknowledge and Commemorate Remembrance Day/Veterans’ Day as some Member States prefer to call it, by reminding our young generation of today of our rather turbulent and violent past and more importantly, why it is so imperative that we all learn from Humanity’s past mistakes when more powerful and resourceful nations resort to conflict in their individual or collective Lust for power and economic dominance over weaker and less influential opponents.

Men and women of the Republic of Fiji Military Force and Police Force deployed on United Nations and Regional Peacekeeping Operations were also remembered during the special service.