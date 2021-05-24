Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
National effort to contain the spread of COVID-19 continues|Hotel worker reaches out to families in need|17,996 children vaccinated|Five active cases in Kadavu categorized as high risk|107 new infections, seven more COVID deaths|Package to curb abuse of government assistance|240 bookings for failure to wear mask|REACH programme assists with vaccination|Recoveries improve as case numbers drop|Outdoor religious activities open to all|Over 50 MoH staff terminated|Fijians continue to disregard face-covering mandate|Children allowed in houses of worship, no entry for unvaccinated|81 new COVID infections recorded|COVID cases continue to be recorded on islands|Over 200,000 Pfizer vaccines expected|Reduction in quarantine period considered|Teachers urged to get vaccinated|Fiji receives PPE’s worth $160,000|Naitasiri villagers continue to show resilience|Fijians should adapt to the protocols in place: Minister|Operators ready to resume normal services|65 new cases as death toll passes 621|Curfew to start from 10pm today|Student vaccination program deferred|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

National effort to contain the spread of COVID-19 continues

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
October 2, 2021 4:10 pm
[Source: Fijian Government]

COVID-19 continues to adversely affect social cohesion, political stability and economic progress, and prosperity.

Launching the 100th year anniversary of the poppy appeal yesterday, President Major-General Retired, Jioji Konrote says Fiji is fighting a different kind of war against a present, real and deadly threat.

He says our national effort to contain the spread of the COVID-19 continues.

Article continues after advertisement

“I believe it prudent that we pay tribute to our frontline workers. The doctors, nurses, and hardworking officials. Discipline Force members and other Government/private agencies for their tremendous efforts in trying to contain the deadly spread of the virus – and at the same time, offer our condolence and sympathy for those members of our community who had sadly, lost loved ones to this dreaded virus.”

The President says Fijians will now have to adjust to the new normal.


[Source: Fijian Government]

“Let us continue to appreciatively, gratefully Acknowledge and Commemorate Remembrance Day/Veterans’ Day as some Member States prefer to call it, by reminding our young generation of today of our rather turbulent and violent past and more importantly, why it is so imperative that we all learn from Humanity’s past mistakes when more powerful and resourceful nations resort to conflict in their individual or collective Lust for power and economic dominance over weaker and less influential opponents.

Men and women of the Republic of Fiji Military Force and Police Force deployed on United Nations and Regional Peacekeeping Operations were also remembered during the special service.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.