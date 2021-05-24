Home

Narewa Village in lockdown for 14-days

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
July 13, 2021 12:54 pm
Narewa Village in Nadi is in lockdown after 30 villagers were identified as primary contacts of existing cases in the Western Division.

Narewa Village in Nadi is in lockdown after 30 villagers were identified as primary contacts of existing cases in the Western Division.

Turaga ni Koro Samuela Tuidraki says these individuals have been advised to self-isolate over the weekend.

Tudraki says a screening team visited the village yesterday to screen and swab those who are identified as primary contacts.

Article continues after advertisement

He has also confirmed that these primary contacts have been transferred to the government isolation facilities last night.

“We are kindly requesting all the residence of Nadi, people and the vanua of Nadi please let us work together in protecting and maintaining our community. We do not want the virus to move, as already mentioned by the Health expert, the virus move when people moves.”

Tuidraki is hopeful that none of the test results for these individuals will return positive.

“We are hoping there will be no positive cases. We are waiting for their test results, we are keeping our fingers crossed that no one will get positive, otherwise we will move into preparation gear as we monitor individuals cases.”

As part of its safety procedures for the next 14-days, no visitors will be allowed to enter the village, and exchange of goods will only be done at the checkpoints.

