Namaka taxi drivers eager to get second jab

The majority of taxi drivers in Namaka, Nadi are eagerly awaiting for their second jab of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Vijay Mani, a former tourism worker and now a taxi driver, says most of them have taken their jabs as they want to play their part in helping the Health Ministry and the government to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“The business is very slow but maybe if all the people get vaccinated maybe the border will open and things will get better.”

Mani says for him personally there were no two ways about it when he was given the opportunity to get vaccinated.

Another taxi driver, Michael Chand says it’s vital for them to be vaccinated as they interact with many people daily.

Fiji Taxi Association General Secretary, Ashwin Lal has been encouraging drivers to get vaccinated as this will be the only way they can protect themseleves and their loved ones.