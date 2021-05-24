Nakasi Youth provides food for the homeless

A Nakasi Youth Group hopes to make this constitution day a memorable one for many homeless people by providing them with food.

This is their part of giving back to the community while ensuring that street dwellers feel included in Fiji’s small victory such as that of our eighth constitution anniversary.

Youth Group President, Sonia Krishnan says they are mobilizing whatever resources they have to assist the homeless.

“When we see homeless people, it is very heart-melting because there is no one for them and sometimes it feels they want to talk to us”.

The youth group have been assisting many homeless people during this pandemic, ensuring that they are also given the care they need.

While we cannot celebrate this year’s Constitution Day like usual, many are happy that we have a constitution that protects every Fijian.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected a lot of celebration and Fijians are urged to practice safety measures to stay safe from the killer virus.

