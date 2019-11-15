Home

Nadi doctor taken in for questioning

Maggie Boyle Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @MaggieFBCNews
March 26, 2020 12:55 pm
A doctor and vocal social media commenter is currently being questioned by Police.

A doctor and vocal social media commenter is being questioned by Police.

Transported from Nadi to Suva this morning, Doctor Isireli Biumaitotoya who goes by the name Dr. Leli Darling on social media was taken in for questioning at the Criminal Investigation Department HQ at Toorak, Suva.

FBC News understands the doctor is being questioned in relation to recent posts on social media.

Article continues after advertisement

Doctor Biumaitotoya told FBC that he believes this is in relation to some of his posting on his personal Facebook account.

He is unaware though of why he had to be transported to Suva for further questioning.

We will have more on this developing story.

 

