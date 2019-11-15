Nadi doctor taken in for questioning

A doctor and vocal social media commenter is being questioned by Police.

Transported from Nadi to Suva this morning, Doctor Isireli Biumaitotoya who goes by the name Dr. Leli Darling on social media was taken in for questioning at the Criminal Investigation Department HQ at Toorak, Suva.

FBC News understands the doctor is being questioned in relation to recent posts on social media.

Doctor Biumaitotoya told FBC that he believes this is in relation to some of his posting on his personal Facebook account.

He is unaware though of why he had to be transported to Suva for further questioning.

We will have more on this developing story.