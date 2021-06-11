More vaccines arriving soon as cases continue to rise

The Ministry of Health is expecting another 70,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from Australia next week.

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Health, Doctor James Fong says these will bring Australia’s contribution to 250,000 doses of the one million doses pledged to Fiji.

Dr Fong says as of today 42-percent of illegible Fijians above the ages of 18 have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

This is equivalent to 246,000 people.

Meanwhile, the national seven day average daily test positivity now stands at 2.5 percent.

A total of 117,221 samples have been tested since the second outbreak began in April.

Dr Fong says 2835 tests have been reported for June 15th.