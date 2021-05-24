More than 20,000 Fijians infected with COVID-19

A total of 23,831 COVID cases are active across the country after 467 new cases has been recorded for August 15th.

258 cases are from the Western Division and 209 cases are from the Central Division.

17,226 active cases are in the Central Division, 6,604 active cases in the Western Division and one active case in the Northern Division.

Article continues after advertisement

The Permanent Secretary Doctor James Fong clarified that this is the current status after the recovery of 231 cases.

There have been 40,167 cases during the outbreak that started in April 2021.

We have recorded a total of 40,237 cases in Fiji since the first case was reported in March 2020, with 15,841 recoveries.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard