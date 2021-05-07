More Fijians screened

A total of 343,609 individuals have been screened to date.

Chief Medical Advisor, Dr Jemesa Tudravu says in the last 24 hours 3, 731 individuals were screened of which 382 had a swab test for COVID-19.

Dr Tudravu says they also continued with their mobile community screening in the Western and Central Divisions.

Article continues after advertisement

“In the last 24 hours a total of 23,723 individuals were screened and 485 were swabbed. This gives a total of 343,609 individuals screened to date and 9707 swabbed.”

The Ministry of Health is currently using four community isolation facilities which is occupied by 70 individuals.

He says they are being looked after by a combined health and military team.