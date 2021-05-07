Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
12 test positive as coronavirus continues to haunt Viti Levu|Panic buying was “stupidity” and not my fault says Doctor Fong|Makoi woman’s contacts troubling|More Fijians screened|New space for Lautoka pregnant mothers|Police sends out officers to monitor|No press conference as PS will only deliver statement|Travel bubble still on agenda|FCS to continue assisting Health Ministry|Mobile companies assist with careFiji downloads|Moment of joy onboard MV Veivueti|PM and cabinet meet health officials|All inclusive support as Vuvale partner|$4.3m paid out so far in grocery assistance|Affected Fijians line up to cashout assistance|Fiji Navy continues to support COVID fight|Surgeries have been put on hold: FCS|Three juveniles arrested for alleged robbery|Three supermarkets shut down|Take care of children's mental health: Akbar|Lockdown a possibility, so better to be always ready: Doctor Fong|Makoi woman tests positive for COVID-19|No link in latest COVID-19 case|Confusion over who allowed movement|Future lockdowns will be targeted: Dr Fong|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

More Fijians screened

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
May 11, 2021 6:46 pm

A total of 343,609 individuals have been screened to date.

Chief Medical Advisor, Dr Jemesa Tudravu says in the last 24 hours 3, 731 individuals were screened of which 382 had a swab test for COVID-19.

Dr Tudravu says they also continued with their mobile community screening in the Western and Central Divisions.

Article continues after advertisement

“In the last 24 hours a total of 23,723 individuals were screened and 485 were swabbed. This gives a total of 343,609 individuals screened to date and 9707 swabbed.”

The Ministry of Health is currently using four community isolation facilities which is occupied by 70 individuals.

He says they are being looked after by a combined health and military team.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.