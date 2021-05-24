More arrests made for failing to wear masks

Forty-eight people were arrested for failing to wear a mask in a public place within a containment or lockdown zone over the last 24 hours.

The Southern Division recorded 39 arrests.

Twenty-seven people including a 17-year-old were arrested for failing to wear a mask along Grantham Road, Raiwai, Wailea Street and Fletcher Road, Vatuwaqa, Borete, and Tiri Road, Nadawa, Qarase Road, and Ratu Dovi Road in Nadera and along Narere Road.

The other 12 arrests were for social gatherings.

Five men and two women were arrested from Mead Road, Nabua and in a separate case, four men and a juvenile were arrested at Jittu Estate as they were all involved in a drinking party.

The Central Division recorded eighteen arrests which included five women, 12 men, and a 16-year-old. They were arrested within the Suva City area for failing to wear a mask.

The Eastern Division recorded three arrests along Nakasi for failing to wear a mask while the Western Division recorded two reports for breach of curfew.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu says the Force is stepping up on the enforcement of failure to comply with orders pertaining to health restrictions throughout the day.

He adds officers will be moving around to ensure people are wearing masks in containment or lockdown zones, business operators are complying with restrictions, Public Service Vehicle operators are adhering to the 50% capacity guidelines, and the clamping down of social gatherings.

