Mobile companies assist with careFiji downloads

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
May 11, 2021 4:18 pm

With an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, more people are being encouraged to download the careFiji App to speed up contact tracing.

There have been more than 250,000 downloads of the app to date.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong says there is a need for more downloads of the app and the number needs to surpass 600,000 – which is the number of smartphones in Fiji.

Vodafone Fiji confirms it has provided an incentive of 200mb free data for every download of the careFiji App.

In a statement it says Vodafone Fiji has around 800,000 subscribers on its network and of this 80% have smartphone and are actively using internet and social media applications.

Digicel, has also seen a rapid growth in mobile technology.

Chief Executive, Farid Mohammed says people are more likely to have smartphones to be able to access internet and use social media in particular.

Mohammed adds almost 85% of Digicel customers have smartphones.

Both telecommunication giants continue to work with the authorities to increase the number of downloads of the careFiji App and are also assisting people during this time, as they facilitate payment of the $90 grocery assistance through m-paisa and my cash wallet.

