Ministry was well prepared

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
June 22, 2021 4:04 pm

The Ministry of Health says they were fully prepared for any adverse events before the COVID-19 AstraZeneca Vaccine was rolled out.

Speaking during the panel discussion on Fiji National University’s page, Doctor Ravi Naidu says following the claims of blood clots in overseas countries, the Ministry of Health started taking advice from World Health Organizations and Epidemiologists.

Doctor Naidu says measures were undertaken to ensure vaccines are rolled out safely with no adverse impacts or events.

He says he was part of an investigation regarding an adverse event, however, it was not connected to the vaccination.

Vaccination Taskforce Head, Dr Rachel Devi has reiterated that Fiji maintains its stance to use the AstraZeneca vaccine on people ages 18 and above.

