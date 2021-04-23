Home

Ministry vaccinated 10 percent of the targeted population

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
April 26, 2021 5:34 am

The Ministry of Health with the first two batches of the vaccines has inoculated 10 percent of the targeted population.

Head of the COVID-19 vaccination task force Dr Rachel Devi says the 10 percent have received their first jabs and the second jab will be administered 10 to 12 weeks after receiving the first shot.

Dr Devi says with the current batch, different amounts of the vaccine will be dispatched to parts of Fiji targeting priority groups.

“The Current priority is, we still had some front liners left in the last batch because there is quite a few of them. We are prioritizing them and we are prioritizing vulnerable populations.”

Dr Devi also highlighted that they are in the process of buying the COVID-19 Astra Zeneca Vaccines for 75 percent of the targeted population.

She adds 20 percent of the population will be covered by the COVAX Facility.

