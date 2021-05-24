Home

Ministry urges teachers to vaccinate

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
July 15, 2021 4:45 pm

The Ministry of Education has confirmed that 9,119 employees including teachers and Head Office staff have received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Minister, Rosy Akbar says the Ministry contacted all its 13,823 employees to collate data on the vaccination programme.

Akbar says they will continue with this exercise and update their database in the coming weeks.

Article continues after advertisement

All members of the Ministry are encouraged to get vaccinated for the safety of their loved ones and their communities.

She adds it is also important for teachers to get fully vaccinated before schools reopen for face to face classes.

