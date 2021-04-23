Home

Ministry to tighten up measures within confinement zones

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
April 26, 2021 5:50 pm

The new confinement areas announced yesterday will remain with more firm management of the borders from tomorrow.

Permanent Secretary for Health Dr James Fong says the confinement is necessary as it relates to medical urgencies.

Dr Fong says they allowed a bit of free movement today because they needed Fijians to go back to their homes.

“I have set up a team on this side and they come through the 158 number. From the 158 number, they get referred to a number then a group of doctors sit down and go through the risk assessment based on recent travel history and movements. Then we work out from there whether you are a high-risk person or a low-risk person, then we work out whether you are eligible to move. One of the things that we are mindful of is that we need that process not to be something that you freely ask for.”

He adds as they move forward, they will start to tighten up the measures.

The Permanent Secretary says there is a lot of resources that need to be mobilized to maximize the health impact.

 

