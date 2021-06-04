Ministry receives more PPEs

The Republic of Cappuccino and ROC Market has supported Fiji’s response in tackling the second wave of COVID-19.

Owner, Dilip Jamnadas initiated a donation of Personal Protective Equipment consisting of 20 infrared thermometers, 20 set of protective gowns and 500 protective face masks and 50 bottles of hand sanitizers.

Jamnadas says the assistance is provided in appreciation of the Fijian Government’s efforts to contain COVID-19.

Article continues after advertisement

He acknowledged the frontline workers for their tremendous efforts in protecting the lives of Fijian families.

He says accessibility to PPEs will assist the health care professionals as they carry out their role in delivering services.

Jamnadas adds multi-sectoral support and collaboration is needed at all levels to win the battle against the virus.