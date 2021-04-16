Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Ministry ramps up COVID testing|Don’t share takis or bilos: Dr Fong|COVID-19 strain unconfirmed as yet|Cunningham woman tests positive for COVID-19|COVID-19 restrictions for Viti Levu|FEO defers trade union elections|Cunningham family in isolation|Labasa hospital places COVID-19 restrictions|Don’t panic, Fijians told|No outbound shipping services from Viti Levu|Respect privacy says Dr Fong|Health authorities locate taxi driver|CCTV cameras mounted to assist police|Mulomulo COVID-19 border relocated|MOH conducting spot checks on Nadi businesses|Businesses told to comply with COVID safety guidelines|Police on high alert in Naicabecabe village|Resort worker had contact tracing app disabled|Soldier handled baggage in quarantine|Drivers still not located|Areas identified to decentralize the main markets|One-off COVID-19 relief assistance to open next week|Expect more cases, Fijians warned|Screening to be conducted in Naicabecabe village|Two new border quarantine cases|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Ministry ramps up COVID testing

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
April 22, 2021 6:00 am

The Ministry of Health has ramped up its COVID-19 testing.

Head of Health Protection, Dr Aalisha Sahukhan says as of Tuesday evening, they received 734 samples. This was before all the screening clinics in the country have been opened.

She says they have a testing capacity of 600 samples in 24 hours.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Sahukhan added the stopping of non-medical passenger travel internationally will help their capacity for testing.

She says they will be able to dedicate more space to testing people.

Meanwhile she says the first test result of the three villagers from Motouriki have returned negative however they will be under quarantine for 14 days as they had come into contact with the first generation.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.