Ministry ramps up COVID testing

The Ministry of Health has ramped up its COVID-19 testing.

Head of Health Protection, Dr Aalisha Sahukhan says as of Tuesday evening, they received 734 samples. This was before all the screening clinics in the country have been opened.

She says they have a testing capacity of 600 samples in 24 hours.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Sahukhan added the stopping of non-medical passenger travel internationally will help their capacity for testing.

She says they will be able to dedicate more space to testing people.

Meanwhile she says the first test result of the three villagers from Motouriki have returned negative however they will be under quarantine for 14 days as they had come into contact with the first generation.