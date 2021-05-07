Home

Ministry of Health prepares for rapidly growing cases

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
May 14, 2021 1:12 pm
A team from the Ministry of Infrastructure is working at the CWM Hospital in Suva as part of the plan to standardize the isolation unit. [Source: Fiji Ministry of Infrastructure and Meteorological Services/Facebook]

Minister for Health, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete has confirmed more resources are now being added to main hospitals around the country as Fiji braces for the worst possible scenario.

Dr Waqainabete told FBC News the Ministry is planning ahead as more cases are being reported of COVID-19.

He says a team from the Ministry of Infrastructure is working at the CWM Hospital in Suva as part of the plan to standardize the isolation unit.

The same is being done at the Lautoka and Navua hospitals.

Dr Waqainabete says they want to ensure infectious control measures are in place and at the same time they have the capacity to cater for more people.

“This is part and partial of normal work in all three hospitals that is to have the ability to have infectious control measures and isolation beds and isolation units. What we do have now is the ability to have more beds as we want to be able to ensure the COVID-19 patients we are to look after in the facility, we look after well.”

He says they are scaling up the capacity at these isolation units.

The Minister says the use of Personal Protective Equipment has been scaled up in the hospitals.

Dr. Waqainabete says they are working with relevant stakeholders including the World Health Organization to implement all safety measures.

