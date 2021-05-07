Ministry looks at alternative facilities

The Health Ministry will now be using several hotels and motels in Suva as quarantine facilities solely for primary contacts of new cases.

This is to accommodate those who are in quarantine or isolation.

Permanent Secretary, Dr James Fong says the Ministry is working closely with Private Practitioners within the Lami, Suva and Nausori corridor to offer non-COVID related treatments and consultations.

“To lighten the patient load on our healthcare facilities –– as we are doing in the West –– private general practitioners in the Suva-Nausori-Lami corridor will soon offer non-COVID-related treatments and consultations to those Fijians who normally cannot afford to visit a private practitioner. Government will directly pay the private practitioners for the treatment and consultations provided for such people.”

Dr Fong adds the Ministry will be outsourcing grocery delivery services to private companies for families under the stay at home orders.

This is done in collaboration with the Economy Ministry.

“Bringing these companies on board does more than lend efficiency, it allows businesses in Fiji to earn money and re-ignite employment and hiring. Quarantine centres will be in more hygienic facilities that are better run and more comfortable for patients. Fijians will have more options for medical treatments and consultations.”

Dr Fong assures all this assistance is government-funded and will be managed only by hired private sectors.

This is to give ample time for health officials to carry on with their work in trying to contain the spread of COVID-19.